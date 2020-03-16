Green Bay Metro shuts down service, Governor bans gatherings of 50 people or more

Empty bus shelters and an empty transit center shows the impact the coronavirus is having on everyday life in Green Bay, as local officials continue to take extra precautions as to not spread the illness.

“We knew it was not going to be an easy decision or a very popular decision by any means, but I think it was a necessary decision,” said Patty Kiewiz, Green Bay Metro Transit Director.

Governor Tony Evers announced Monday a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people.

Public transportation is exempt from the ban, but Kiwiz says shutting down service is for the safety of riders and employees.

“Some routes will be standing room, not to mention, we have large numbers of people here in our public lobby.”

Bus drivers are on paid administrative leave and others who are still working at the transit center are doing a bit of deep cleaning of buses and the facility.

Those who bought a week or monthly bus pass will be accommodated with the service comes back online.

Oneida Public Transit is also limiting its operations, but still providing some essential services.

“The transit is still running for those medical needs sort of transportation, dialysis, things people must get to during this outbreak time. The transit system is still taking people to and from work, we do need to continue business where we can,” said Michelle Myers, interim public health manager for Oneida Nation.

According to a Facebook post on the Oneida Public Transit page, the organization has increased its vehicle sanitizing procedures to include enhanced daily wipe downs and additional deep cleaning of all high-touch areas in all the buses.

Green Bay Metro's Paratransit line is also still operating for those who need to get to and from critical medical appointments.

Some city councilors hoped they could have been included in the decision to shut down the routes.

“I think we should have been advised and involved early on and maybe it would have been the same decision, maybe not; but I guarantee there would have been a delay. Maybe 24-48 hours’ notice for people to make plans. I think that's something we have to look at going forward,” said Alderman Chris Wery.

A special city council meeting will be held on Tuesday to talk about the response to the virus.

The public will be able to watch through a YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/user/CityOfGreenBay

