Green Bay Metro restarts limited bus service

Green Bay Metro will resume limited public bus service on Monday, March 23, 2020. Rides will be free until further notice due to the limited services.

Public transit service in the Green Bay area was shut down a week earlier to support social distancing practices during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Transit officials say they've spent the week drawing up new safety guidelines.

Green Bay Metro expects riders to:

--Take only essential trips; those that are absolutely necessary

--Stay home if you are sick

--Use the rear door only (unless using a mobility device)

--Stay behind the tape, and do not approach the operator (bus driver)

--Stay six feet away from other people, whether showing symptoms or not (social distancing)

Bus information for riders:

--There will be a limit of six passengers per bus (seats have been blocked off to limit passengers)

--The buses will operate Monday through Friday, 6:45 am to 6:45 pm

--On Saturday, the buses will operate from 7:45 am to 3:45 pm

--There will be one ADA (Americans with Disability Act) or disabled passenger per bus using the Quantum device

Click here for more information.