Green Bay Metro announces service guidelines effective May 26

Bus riders using Green Bay Metro buses will have to follow rules put in place by the service starting Tuesday.

Green Bay Metro announced Wednesday they will continue to follow CDC social distancing recommendations, and the following rules will be effective starting May 26:

-Rider capacity will increase to 10 riders

-All riders must use maintain distance from other riders

-Riders must wear a face mask covering (mask, bandanna, scarf, etc.) while on the bus. Anyone who doesn't have a face covering will be provided one

-Enter and exit buses through the rear door

-Fares suspended until further notice. A notice will be provided with fares begin again.

-Public lobby will continue to be closed

Earlier this year, Green Bay Metro had limited public bus services after being shut down for a week in mid-March due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

You can find a complete route list by CLICKING HERE.