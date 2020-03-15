Green Bay Metro Transit suspends public transportation Monday amid coronavirus concerns

The City of Green Bay and Green Bay Metro Transit have decided to suspend public transportation Monday due to increasing concern over the coronavirus.

In a statement, officials say they are suspending transportation in an effort to ensure the safety of employees, riders and the general public.

Although transportation services will be halted until further notice, Paratransit services will remain in operation for all necessary medical trips. Paratransit riders should continue to call 920-448-3185 to schedule a trip.

Director of Green Bay Metro, Patricia Kiewiz, said, “Social distancing is critical at this time to keep everyone healthy and safe. This is difficult to do with the services Green Bay Metro provides. We are committed to reinstating transportation services when we can ensure a safe environment for our employees, riders and the public.”

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said, “I do not take the decision to suspend transit services lightly, but I am committed to taking any and all actions to keep our community safe and our employees well, in the days ahead. I regret the disruption this will have on the lives of our residents and employers. However, we must err on the side of caution and public safety, as we navigate these uncharted waters.”

