Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich slams President's order keeping meat packing plants open

Brown County Public Health tells Action 2 News there are 290 JBS employee who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 203 American Foods employees. Dozens of cases in the county have been linked to outbreaks at the meat packaging plants.

JBS beef facility in Green Bay. (WBAY Photo)

On a conference call organized by "Opportunity Wisconsin," a coalition critical of President Trump’s policies, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said the President's executive order aimed at keeping the food supply chain running ignores the safety of workers.

“In my opinion, what this President has done, given meat packing conglomerates legal carte Blanche in the middle of a pandemic, is reprehensible and indefensible. It's reckless and dangerous and speaks to this President's complete and total inability to care about regular people here in Green Bay or across the United States,” said Genrich.

An employee of American Foods Group was also on the call, telling us she tested positive for COVID-19 on April 11.

She said she is now afraid to go back to work, not knowing who else might have the virus.

“I did work for a week with a very bad cough. They did check my temperatures. I didn't have a temperature until a week after, so therefore, I did work for a whole week not knowing I was positive for COVID-19,” said Raquel Alvarado.

Others on the call say President Trump's Order does nothing to protect workers.

“These workers weren't given masks until there was spread of disease and there was death; and that's because the guidance, the CDC guidance, is voluntary,” said Deborah Berkowitz, Worker Health and Safety Program Director for the National Employment Law Project.

Earlier this week we spoke to those with the Wisconsin Beef Council, who told us the order is aimed at finding balance in the food supply chain.

We also reached out to Congressmen Mike Gallagher's office for comment on the order.

"Now more than ever, it's important we find ways to maintain these essential operations while simultaneously ensuring proper protections are in place for employees,” reads a statement from Rep. Gallagher’s office.

His statement goes on to say:

“I’m glad the Administration is also surging protective equipment to these facilities, and it’s my hope that this, along with enhanced testing and screening, will allow for safer work environments moving forward. My office and I will maintain contact with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Brown County to monitor the situation and provide assistance where we can."

JBS shut down its Green Bay plant earlier this week.

Spokespeople with the company have not said when they will re-open.

