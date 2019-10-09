Green Bay Humane Society in need of donations after 65 cats rescued from hoard

The Green Bay Campus of the Wisconsin Humane Society is asking for donations after 65 cats were rescued from a hoarding situation.

On Tuesday, Humane Society staffers, Green Bay Police and Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary workers responded to remove cats from "deplorable conditions" at a home in the city.

"Feces and urine permeated nearly every surface of the home," reads a post on the WHS Facebook page.

The team removed 65 cats from the home. Most of the cats are Siamese mixes.

The cats aren't quite ready for adoption. They need medical treatment.

You can help with their care. The Green Bay campus is asking for donations. CLICK HERE to donate.

"If you believe someone is struggling with animal hoarding, it’s important to reach out for help," reads the Humane Society Facebook post. "It’s a serious mental health challenge that can quickly spiral out of control, affecting not only the animals, but the owners, their families, and the community. Call your local law enforcement, animal welfare organization, health department, or mental health agency for supportive resources."

Wisconsin Humane Society campuses in Wisconsin are have 1,000 cats at this time. They're asking people to consider adoption.

