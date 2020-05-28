Green Bay Garden Blitz to deliver garden beds to urban areas

The Green Bay Garden Blitz is underway.

Volunteers will deliver 70 raised garden beds to homes, businesses and schools.

Non-profit New Leaf Foods leads the project to promote sustainable urban agriculture.

The Garden Blitz was initially scheduled to happen in early May, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed it back. In past years, volunteers met at sites to build the garden beds.

The Brown County Fairgrounds will serve as the staging area this year. Volunteers will follow a schedule, wear face masks and practice social distancing.

"We're pre-assigning teams and then having them show up on site at different times. We have groups of four," says Pong Moua, Green Bay Garden Blitz. "So for example, Team A will arrive on site. Once they've accomplished their task, they'll leave and the next team will arrive. That way we can avoid a congregation of people and a lot of people at the same place at the same time."

Green Bay Garden Blitz goes through Sunday, May 31. Volunteers are needed. CLICK HERE to learn how you can help.

This is the sixth year for Green Bay Garden Blitz.

