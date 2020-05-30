Garden boxes installed in annual Green Bay Garden Blitz

"I think it's important for us to get back to where our food comes from," Green Bay Garden Blitz Member Dorothy Summers."

Summers, members of the Garden Blitz and other volunteers have been installing garden boxes all day.

"It's a beautiful day to do this kind of thing," said Summers.

This is a yearly event held by the Garden Blitz, where garden boxes are installed for members of the Green Bay community.

"We were inspired by Milwaukee's Victory Garden initiative, so they were doing the same thing and they're actually inspired by the Victory Gardens that were happening in World War 2," Communications Coordinator of Garden Blitz Pong Moau said.

For their seventh year, the group has set a goal to install 70 more boxes this year.

That will put them at a total of over 700 gardens installed since the beginning of the Blitz.

"Our residents can grow their own food and eat their own food and in doing so, they don't have to resort to buying food that's been produced and transported from elsewhere," Moau said.

Their goal is to empower the Green Bay community in working toward a more sustainable local urban agriculture.

This year new safety measurements were used to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"For example we have staggered shifts where pre-assigned teams arrive on site at different times," said Moau. "That way there's not a lot of people congregating at the same time."

Garden boxes were installed ]at local private residences, Veteran's Manor and Kennedy School.