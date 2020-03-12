Green Bay Gamblers season on hold due to coronavirus

The season for the Green Bay Gamblers hockey team is on hold.

The USHL has decided to suspend game play until further notice in effort to prevent spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.

"The decision was unanimously made by the USHL Board of Directors with the best interest of USHL athletes, staff, officials and fans in mind," reads a statement from USHL.

This decision includes practices, workouts and meetings.

"The league continues to closely monitor the situation and will use this hiatus to determine next steps regarding the 2019-20 season," reads a statement from USHL.

USHL is one of many sports leagues putting their seasons on hold as the world faces the coronavirus pandemic. Health agencies have recommended the cancellation of events that would attract 250 people or more.

The NBA announced its season would be suspended after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus. A second player has also tested positive for the virus.

Several NCAA basketball conferences have also canceled tournaments.

Prevea Health President/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai says cancelling events is a smart move.

"Canceling events is not mass hysteria. Mass hysteria is when a health system is completely overrun and 20 people need a ventilator and we have one ventilator left and we have to make a decision on which person is going to survive and which person isn't. That's the situation we're trying to prevent right now," says Dr. Rai.

