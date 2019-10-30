Green Bay Gamblers hosting Military Appreciation Night

The Green Bay Gamblers are honoring our armed forces with Military Appreciation Night.

The game is Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7:05 p.m., at the Resch Center.

Active duty and retired military members will get into the game free at the box office.

Players will wear helmets and jerseys honoring branches of the military, which will be auctioned off after the game.

Military Appreciation Night raises money for Disabled American Veterans. All of the money stays in Northeast Wisconsin.

Over the past seven years, the event has raised $158,000 for veterans.

Saturday is also Festival Foods Family Night. There will be discounts on hot dogs and soda and children's tickets.

The Gamblers host Sioux City.

