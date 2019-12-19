Green Bay First hosting annual toy giveaway

There's nothing quite like seeing the happiness and excitement on a child's face when they get a toy for Christmas. However, not all children will experience that joy this season.

Green Bay First's Great Toy Giveaway. (WBAY Photo)

Enter Green Bay First, 1460 Shawano Ave. The church is hosting its annual Great Toy Giveaway on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., the church will giveaway wrapped presents to kids up to age 18.

Food bags will be given to the first 100 guests to the church.

Green Bay First's clothing closet will also be open.

The toy giveaway is while supplies last. You must register and be there on Sunday to get a toy. Registration starts at 9 Sunday morning at the church.

The church will hand out Christmas treats ahead of the 10 a.m. service.

Childcare will be available for tots ages two years and younger.

