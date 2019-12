Green Bay Metro Firefighters put out fire on the West side of Green Bay.

Firefighters have surrounded a building at Birchwood Apartments on the 2600 block of Trojan Drive in Green Bay.

Video into our newsroom showed a lot of smoke coming from the apartment building.

People on scene said they were evacuated from the building.

As of 9:46 p.m. crews are still on scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as possible.