Green Bay Fire Chief fulfills promise with SF Fire Department following Packers loss

A spot of red will be added to the office of Green Bay Metro Fire Department Chief David Litton's office.

Chief Litton had placed a wager with the fire chief of the San Francisco Fire Department on the Packers and 49ers game over the weekend.

Depending who lost, the losing fire chief would make a personal donation of $100 to the burn camp or burn prevention charity of the winner's choice.

In addition, the losing fire chief would also have to wear the winning team's jersey for a day and install a smoke detector with the winning team's logo on it.

The fire department in the winning city will also receive 50 smoke alarms donated by Kidde.

On Tuesday, Chief Litton followed through, sporting a San Francisco 49ers shirt while writing a personal $100 donation to the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation and another personal $100 donation to the Wisconsin Burn Camp.

This comes a day after Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith followed through on his wager with the San Francisco Police Chief.

