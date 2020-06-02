Green Bay Diocese announces return to public masses

The Diocese of Green Bay has announced the return of public masses with some limits on gatherings and social distancing.

Bishop David Ricken says public mass will begin Corpus Christi weekend, June 13-14.

The Diocese has been holding virtual mass due to the Safer at Home order in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The order, which was overturned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, limited gatherings.

“This approach acknowledges that each parish has the flexibility to go back and forth between Return to Mass with up to 25 percent occupancy, Holy Communion Outside of Mass or live stream only with spiritual communion, depending upon the evolving circumstances related to the coronavirus in the weeks/months ahead and in consultation with the diocesan monitoring team,” said Bishop Ricken. “Our return to Mass and ministry needs to take the health and safety of all God’s people into consideration as we move forward.”

Here are the guidelines for reopening, courtesy of the Diocese of Green Bay:



• Return to Mass with up to 25% occupancy as the measured response

• Consideration any county health stipulations

• Diocesan Gateways must be in line before moving from Phase I to Phase II. Diocesan Gateways include:

o Tracking trajectory of COVID-like cases

o Tracking trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests

o Tracking that hospitals can treat patients without crisis standards of care

• Phase I safety protocols remain in place and include:

o Put into place safety protocols (temperature, masks, sanitization, hand hygiene)

o Monitoring current Communion Services: more people, less people than anticipated?

o Monitoring what is happening in Dioceses of Wisconsin

• Each pastor/pastoral leader, in collaboration with the diocesan monitoring team, will monitor the state and local data and appropriate measured response

CLICK HERE for more information.