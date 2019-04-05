Green Bay Diocese adds new name, new dates to priest abuse list

The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay has added a priest to the list of clergy with a substantiated allegation of sexual abuse of a minor.

On April 4, the Diocese updated its website with the name of Raymond Hietpas.

Hietpas is listed with the names of priests who have a single substantiated allegation of sexual abuse made after the priest's death.

Hietpas was ordained in 1935 and died in 2000. The Diocese says the abuse happened sometime in 1964. Hietpas would have been at St. Mary De Pere at that time.

The Diocese has also added new dates to some of the priests who were investigated while the priest was alive and those who have multiple substantiated allegations of child sex abuse.

The Diocese released its initial list in January. It withheld Hietpas' name at the time "due to a pending detailed legal review." That review is complete and the Independent Review Board recommended the Diocese release the name.

The list dates back to 1906, which is the earliest documented allegation of abuse against a minor, according to the Diocese.

