Green Bay Democrat Dave Hansen to retire from State Senate

Dem. State Sen. Dave Hansen will retire at the end of his legislative term.

Hansen, who represents the Green Bay area, says he is stepping away from politics to spend more time with family.

“On December 18th I turned 72. And as much as it has become a cliché in politics, I truly am retiring to spend more time with my family. I have no fears about my chances for reelection having survived an attempted recall in 2011 and winning handily in a district that Republicans told me they gerrymandered specifically to defeat me. I believe had I chosen to run again I would win," says Hansen.

The Green Bay native will step aside from his 30th Senate District seat at the end of 2020. That opens the doors for what will likely be a hotly-contested race to replace him.

“As much as I’ve enjoyed my time in the State Senate, however, after what will be 40 years of public service I am looking forward to January 2021 and beginning a the next chapter in my life with Jane and my family," says Hansen.

Hansen serves on the following committees: Natural Resources and Energy; Public Benefits, Licensing and State-Federal Relations; and Transportation, Veterans and Military Affairs.

Hansen won re-election to the State Senate in November 2016, defeating Republican challenger Eric Wimberger by just over 2,000 votes.

Hansen was elected to the 30th Senate District in November 2000. Prior to the election, Hansen served on the Brown County Board from 1996-2002.