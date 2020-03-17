Green Bay City Council approves state of emergency via virtual meeting

The Green Bay City Council met for a special meeting Tuesday and approved Mayor Eric Genrich's proclamation to declare a state of emergency for the city in response to the coronavirus.

Mayor Genrich announced late Tuesday city hall will be closed to in-person visits from the public.

People will be able to access services by phone or the internet for the foreseeable future.

The city council practicing this Tuesday night by conducting the meeting via YouTube and teleconference.

“I think it's very important as elected officials we model what we are asking our citizens to do and that is to socially distance from each other,” said Alder Barb Dorff, who made these comments over the phone during the meeting.

Only a handful of city council members and city staff were in the council chambers for the meeting to discuss the response to COVID-19.

The Mayor's declaration of a state of emergency due to the virus is effective until April 17, unless extended.

Part of the declaration is to suspend in-person meetings.

Alderman Brian Johnson questioned what happen in case of another emergency and the council did need to meet.

“We're suspending for the duration, but if the council for whatever unexpected reason would want to meet in person, what would be required for us to do that if we pass this as is?” asked Johnson, who spoke from council chambers.

“We can still do our jobs and follow the recommendations that the CDC is providing for us,” said Alder Randy Scannell, who teleconferenced into the meeting.

Green Bay Fire Chief David Litton also giving an update on the emergency response, adding area hospitals are at 97 percent capacity and the fire department is doing what they can to screen medical calls.

“It's important for the alders to know is that the regency has issued a no transport policy of non-critical potential COVID-19 patients,” said Chief Litton. “What this means is that at the discretion of the paramedics patients who are not in a life-threatening condition, though they may have the symptoms of the COVID-19 virus will not be transported to the emergency room.”

He also says supplies are limited and the department has 14 employees in quarantine due to traveling. Not from coming into contact with anyone with the virus.

There have been no confirmed Coronavirus cases in Brown County at the time this article was written.

