Green Bay Chinese restaurant gets boost amid pandemic

Last week we told you about COVID-19 related vandalism at an Asian market in Green Bay.

It's one of many examples of Asian businesses and people around the world facing discrimination since the start of the outbreak.

"With the whole Asian hate crime thing, we expected it to be really slow, so we were prepping to close down," Green Tea Assistant Manager Nevaeh Vang said.

But in stead of shutting their doors, Green Tea is filling more orders than ever.

Vang said sales have doubled since the coronavirus outbreak.

"Like you hear other stories about people getting graffiti or like their own property being destroyed," Vang said. "And like for people just to come in and line far away, it's like we as Green Tea the team really appreciate them."

She said they're surprised that people are waiting in line for almost an hour for food.

"We always have to have 2 to 3 people on a shift," said Vang. "One has to take orders, one has to bring out the food to get payment and one has to take calls."

Vang said they've had to use a limited menu to keep up with the flow of customers.

And as the community supports them during a time small businesses are suffering, their supporting those on the frontlines as well.

"So we're doing 50% for all health care workers as long as they have a badge," said Vang.