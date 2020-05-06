Green Bay, Brillion receive Brownfields funds for cleanup projects

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced Green Bay and Brillion are two of three areas in Wisconsin to receive funds through the Brownfields program.

According to the EPA, Green Bay will receive $800,000 and Brillion will receive $500,000 in order to assess and clean up contaminated properties.

The funds are a part of $287 million in Brownfield grants given directly to communities and nonprofits for cleanup and redevelopment, job creation and economic development.

A brownfield is defined by the EPA as a property for which the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant.

Officials say Green Bay was selected for a Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund Grant, which will be used to capitalize a revolving loan fund, which will provide loans and sub-grants to support cleanup activities.

The revolving loan fund activities will focus on nine priority sites within the city's northwest, west and east qualified opportunity zones, which include a power plant, a salvage yard and metal plating facility.

All of those locations are within federally designated floodplains, according to the EPA.

Meanwhile, the EPA Brownfield Cleanup grant awarded to Brillion will be used to clean up the former Brillion Iron Works facility.

The facility sits on a 145-acre site, and was used as a foundry and manufacturer of farm implements from the late 19th century until 2016.

EPA officials say the site is contaminated with hazardous substances.

Washington County will also receive $80,000 in grant funds.