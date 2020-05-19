Green Bay Botanical Garden in bloom

Spring is in full bloom at the Green Bay Botanical Garden. Hundreds of thousands of beautiful flowers are popping up on the grounds.

WBAY Photo

Due to coronavirus safety precautions, the garden is open only to members at this time. But flower fans can view the blooms online.

CLICK HERE to take a virtual tour of the blooms.

In fall, crews and volunteers plant about 45,000 bulbs. The result is a variety of daffodils, tulips, magnolias and native flowers.

The garden hopes to reopen to the general public soon. There will be enhanced safety protocols.

"We are allowing members into the garden through May 31. We encourage everyone to follow all of the safety protocols, the social distancing. We encourage people to wear masks. We have sanitizer and an entrance and exit that don't require touching of doors," says Mark Konlock, Director of Horticulture.

Peak bloom is expected through the end of May.

The garden is located at 2600 Larsen Road.