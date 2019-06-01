Green Bay Booyah hosts home opener game

It was a doubleheader at Capitol Credit Union Park Saturday in Ashwaubenon as both home teams held their official home openers.

Friday morning the Green Bay Voyageurs soccer team held their delayed match after their home opener was postponed due to rain.

In their first full home game, the Voyageurs came out on top winning three to zero after scoring three goals in nine minutes.

This improves their season to one and one.

Hundreds of people came out to see the Green Bay Booyah throw their first pitch at their new stadium.

"We get to be in a new stadium and see new players play," Booyah Fan Dustin Hooyman said.

"Not realizing that right across from Nakashima's that it would be able to bring such a cool stadium and the look is awesome," Booyah Fan Jonathan Koby said.

Many of them in awe of Capital Credit Union Park and eager to see the Booyah team with a new name and new home.

"I love it the atmosphere is great," Booyah Fan Edward Moreno said. "We've been to bullfrogs games probably a dozen times over the years and that stadium was old when I was a kid."

Even the new mascot, Rocky Bal-booyah made a grand entrance for the home opener.

"I guess I gotta warm up to it a little bit, but what else can you get booyah besides Wisconsin right," Moreno said.

This was just a taste of the action for the rest of the summer.

Officials said the stadium will be used for games, concerts and community activities.

