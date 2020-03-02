Green Bay Board of Education to offer superintendent job to Stephen Murley

The Green Bay Board of Education is set to offer the position of superintendent to Stephen Murley.

The offer will be made to Murley during the March 2 Special Board meeting.

“The Board was fortunate to have two very qualified individuals from which to choose,” said Board Trustee Eric Vanden Heuvel. “The Board very much appreciates all of the feedback we received from staff, parents and community members. The decision to offer the position of superintendent to Stephen Murley was due to his breadth of experience serving as a superintendent, successfully leading the Iowa City Community School District through significant challenges, which are very similar to the work currently underway in the Green Bay Area Public School District.”

If he accepts the offer, Murley will start July 1. He'll take over for Michelle Langenfeld, who will retire on June 30.

Murley currently serves as superintendent of schools for the Iowa City Community School District. He also served as superintendent of the Wausau School District.

The search took more than a year, and was narrowed down to finalists Murley and Dr. Sonia Stewart.

