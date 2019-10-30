Green Bay Board of Education seeks input on superintendent search

The Green Bay Area Public School District Board of Education is asking community members to give feedback on the search for a new superintendent.

The board would like students, staff, parents and community members to weigh in on the search in an online survey.

CLICK HERE to take the online survey.

The community is also invited to focus groups involving consultant Hazard, Young & Attea on these dates:

Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. at Brown County Central Library

Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at District Office Building

Current Superintendent Michelle Langenfeld will retire when her contract expires on June 30, 2020.