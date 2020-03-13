Green Bay Bishop: Catholics exempt from Sunday Mass during coronavirus outbreak

The Bishop of the Diocese of Green Bay has announced Catholics will be exempt from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass during the coronavirus outbreak.

Bishop David L. Ricken says Mass will be celebrated in the Diocese's parishes, but Catholics have been granted a dispensation due to fears of spreading the virus.

The dispensation covers the next three weekends--March 15, 22, and 29.

“During this time of heightened precautions we want to keep people safe, healthy and free from fear,” said Bishop David L. Ricken. “These are measures to prevent an increase in the spread of the virus and serve as a precaution over the next three weekends. Following these three Sundays, we will reassess the situation.”

Sunday Mass airs on WBAY at 5:30 a.m. and on Relevant Radio, 1050 AM at 9 a.m. It is live streamed at https://sfxcathedralgb.com/

"Those Catholics who chose not to attend Mass because of this dispensation are urged to remain home and pray fervently for healing, hope, and peace for all those affected by this illness," reads a statement from the church.

Coronavirus has been declared a global pandemic.

Wisconsin has declared a public health emergency and recommends the cancellation of events involving 250 people or more.

As of this publication, there are seven confirmed active cases in Wisconsin. An eighth person has recovered.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions.

"You really need to be careful. Practicing good hand hygiene, good health habits. Social isolation is really important for them," says Prevea Health President/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai. "If they have symptoms, especially if they've traveled or been in contact with somebody, they should be calling us."

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

--Covering coughs and sneezes.

--Avoiding touching your face.

--Staying home when sick.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.