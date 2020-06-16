Green Bay Area Public Schools administration continue to discuss opening plan

Action 2 News is learning how the Green Bay Area Public School District is preparing to welcome students back in the fall.

Green Bay school officials say they anticipate having a reopening plan by the end of July.

“The overarching goal is to really have every effort made to have face-to-face school learning opportunities for kids,” said Dr. Michelle Langenfeld, superintendent.

The doors of every school in the state have been shut since March. Now, as district administrators work to open them, they asked families and staff how they feel about reopening.

“About 80 percent of our teachers are willing to come back, and ready to teach in multiple platforms; whether it be a virtual model if we needed to go there, which is great, and also a hybrid model,” said Dr. Langenfeld.

In a district wide survey sent to families, 66 percent of families say they would send their child back to school in the fall. About 41 percent of staff are comfortable returning, but have some concerns when it comes to workplace cleanliness.

The district says 4,215 families responded to the online survey and more than 2,000 staff.