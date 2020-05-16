Green Bay Area Fire Department: Be prepared to evacuate if you live in flood prone area

If you live along the lakeshore in Brown or southern Oconto County, you're being asked to prepare to evacuate Sunday due to forecasted weather conditions.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department posted the warning on Facebook Saturday afternoon, saying a Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for Green Bay and Brown County from 1 p.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Monday.

Strong winds out of the northeast may cause flooding along the bay shoreline, as well as the Fox and East Rivers.

The department said if you live in a flood prone area, you should have a "go bag" ready, and to be prepared to immediately evacuate.

Residents are also reminded to not drive through flood waters, or around barricades.

Lake Michigan is currently experiencing historic high water levels.

Reports say Lake Michigan is currently almost three inches higher than the record set back in 1986, and is 13.4 inches higher than last year at this time.

