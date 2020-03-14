Green Bay, Appleton Woodman's locations to close temporarily Saturday night

A grocery chain says two locations in our region which are normally open for 24 hours will close temporarily Saturday night in order to restock their shelves.

According to their Facebook posts, the Woodman's locations in Green Bay and Appleton will be closing at 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

The posts say guests won't be allowed to enter stores after 9:30 p.m.

The stores will re-open at 7 a.m. on Sunday, March 15.

Store officials say the restocking will allow them to better serve their guests.