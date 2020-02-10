Green Bay police investigate possible gunfire

Green Bay police say multiple people reported hearing gunshots early Monday morning, but officers have been unable po find any other evidence.

Officers say they responded at about 12:15 Monday morning to the area of the 400 block of S. Maple Ave., on Green Bay's west side, after a caller reported hearing 4-6 gunshots.

Responding officers found at least three people in the area who had heard the shots, but no one saw what happened, or saw anyone leaving the area.

Police searched the area, but did not find any damage or shell casings.

If anybody has any further information regarding this incident or if anybody discovers bullet holes in their homes/vehicles, please contact the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3208 and reference report #20-201575.

