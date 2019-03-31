Green Alert issued for missing veteran in Brown County

The Brown County Sheriff's Office has issued a Green Alert for a missing veteran who is believed to be at risk.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Daniel B. Jackson was last seen about 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 31st, walking away from a home in the southwest area of Allouez.

His picture is at the top of this article. He's described at a 35-year-old White/Hispanic man, about 6'0" tall, weighing 280 ponds, with brown eyes, and brown hair cut short with a clean cut beard.

Jackson is possibly wearing flip flops and a jean jacket with "Iraq" on the back.

If you have seen Daniel or have information about his location, please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-391-7450.

