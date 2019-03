UPDATE:

A statewide Green Alert for Wisconsin veteran Trevor Sloan has been canceled.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Sloan was located and he is safe. The Green Alert updated did not provide additional information on where he was located.

The Green Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon. Sloan, 33, was last seen Sunday, March 17. He was at the Holiday Inn at 4210 Barbican Ave in Weston. That's in the Wausau area.