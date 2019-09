A Green Alert for a Green Bay veteran considered at risk has been canceled.

Authorities say Todd Richard Brunette has been located and he is safe.

The announcement came shortly after the Green Alert was issued Tuesday morning.

The 54-year-old went missing Sept. 9 at 7:30 a.m. from S. Jackson St. He walked away from the area.

Green Alerts are issued for veterans who are considered at risk.

The Green Alert said it was unusual for Todd to not be in touch with his family.