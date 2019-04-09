Green Alert issued for missing Dodge County veteran

A Green Alert has been issued for a missing military veteran from Dodge County.

Jordon Joseph Schultz, 29, was last seen at about 2 p.m. on April 8.

The state says Schultz was seen in Burnett in Dodge County. There's information that his destination may be Tipler. That's located in Florence County.

Law enforcement members are concerned about his welfare.

The Green Alert says Schultz left on foot.

JORDON JOSEPH SCHULTZ DESCRIPTION:

RACE: White male

HEIGHT: 6'0"

WEIGHT: 200 pounds

HAIR COLOR: Brown

EYE COLOR: Blue

CLOTHING: Unknown

If you have any information about Jordon, contact the VA Police Department at 608-280-7270.