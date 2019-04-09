Green Alert issued for missing Dodge County veteran

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Alert has been issued for a missing military veteran from Dodge County.
Jordon Joseph Schultz, 29, was last seen at about 2 p.m. on April 8.
The state says Schultz was seen in Burnett in Dodge County. There's information that his destination may be Tipler. That's located in Florence County.
Law enforcement members are concerned about his welfare.
The Green Alert says Schultz left on foot.
JORDON JOSEPH SCHULTZ DESCRIPTION:
RACE: White male
HEIGHT: 6'0"
WEIGHT: 200 pounds
HAIR COLOR: Brown
EYE COLOR: Blue
CLOTHING: Unknown
If you have any information about Jordon, contact the VA Police Department at 608-280-7270.