Green Alert issued for at risk Wisconsin veteran

A Green Alert has been issued for a Wisconsin veteran who is considered at risk.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Daniel Nelson Lee Werner was last seen in Clark County at about 10:30 a.m. Werner is from Madison.

Werner, 34, is driving a rented silver 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander. It has Wisconsin Plate ABT7252.

If you spot Werner or the rental vehicle, contact local law enforcement. Do not approach him.

DANIEL NELSON LEE WERNER DESCRIPTION

--White male

--34-years-old

--5'10"

--175 pounds

--Short brown hair

--Brown eyes

--Africa with crown tattoo on right arm