Green Alert issued for Marine veteran with PTSD and a dealership's Jeep

A statewide Green Alert is issued for a military veteran at risk.

Jeremiah Koehler, 34, was last seen in Baraboo at 2 o'clock Tuesday afternoon. He took a black, 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 Sport for a test drive from Baraboo Motors and didn't return.

He left his personal car and cell phone at the dealership.

He lives in Tomah, but it isn't known which way he was going after he left the dealership.

Koehler is a Marine Corps infantry veteran. He's diagnosed with PTSD and may be using illegal narcotics. His family said Koehler has "not been acting right lately."

Koehler is 5'7" and 185 pounds. He's bald. He has hazel eyes. Sales staff said he was wearing "nice clothing" at the dealership but a detailed description wasn't available. A photo of Koehler is not available at the time of this writing.

The Jeep Cherokee has dealer tags on the front and back.