UPDATE: Green Alert canceled, veteran found

UPDATE: Shawn David Jacobs was found in Columbia County.

A Green Alert has been issued for a missing Wisconsin veteran.

Authorities say 39-year-old Shawn David Jacobs was last seen wearing light colored blue jeans, black and white shirts, and a black t-shirt with the Nirvana smiley face logo.

Jacobs left his children’s home near Freedom, Wisconsin, early Saturday afternoon. He told them goodbye and that he was going to kill himself.

The last confirmed sighting of Jacobs was on Saturday morning. He may be in the Madison, Sauk or Lake Wisconsin Area.

Jacobs is 5’11”, about 230 pounds and has short brown hair. He is driving a 2008 White Ford F-150 truck with a black tonneau cover. It has a Wisconsin license plate HT9619.

If seen, please do not try to approach or contact Jacobs. Call 911 or your local police department.

