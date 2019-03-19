Green Alert lifted: Missing Green Bay veteran found safe

A Green Alert for a missing Green Bay veteran has been lifted. Yuri Burrows, 38, was found safe Wednesday.

The Green Bay Police Department told Action 2 News Burrows was aware of the statewide alert to locate him. It was his wife who contacted police, but police couldn't say much more out of respect for his privacy.

An update to the alert states that Burrows was last seen at a tavern in the Howard area late Monday.

Police and family members are concerned for Yuri's welfare.

Burrows is believed to be driving a 2010 silver Toyota 4runner with WI military plate EWARFR.

YURI O. BURROWS DESCRIPTION

AGE: 38

RACE: White

HAIR COLOR: Brown

EYE COLOR: Brown

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 210 pounds

WEARING: Gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, jeans

Anyone with information is asked to call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3280.

