Green Alert lifted: Missing Green Bay veteran found safe

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- A Green Alert for a missing Green Bay veteran has been lifted. Yuri Burrows, 38, was found safe Wednesday.
The Green Bay Police Department told Action 2 News Burrows was aware of the statewide alert to locate him. It was his wife who contacted police, but police couldn't say much more out of respect for his privacy.
______
An update to the alert states that Burrows was last seen at a tavern in the Howard area late Monday.
Police and family members are concerned for Yuri's welfare.
Burrows is believed to be driving a 2010 silver Toyota 4runner with WI military plate EWARFR.
YURI O. BURROWS DESCRIPTION
AGE: 38
RACE: White
HAIR COLOR: Brown
EYE COLOR: Brown
HEIGHT: 6'3"
WEIGHT: 210 pounds
WEARING: Gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, jeans
Anyone with information is asked to call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3280.