Greater Green Bay YMCA to close all 4 facilities Monday, limited child-care programming remains

The Greater Green Bay YMCA will close all four of its facilities to members and program participants on Monday (March 16), but there will be limited programming for school-age child care families.

Those locations include: Broadview YMCA, East Side YMCA, Ferguson Family YMCA and West Side YMCA.

In an email, President and CEO of Greater Green Bay YMCA, Sean Elliott, said there has not been a confirmed case of the coronavirus or exposure in any YMCA facilities at this time. He says the closing all four facilities is a precautionary move to keep its members and program participants safe.

Although the facilities will be closed to members and program participants, limited program services will be offered for school-age child care families. YMCA officials say families who are already part of the program received a separate communication with more information and guidelines.

When it comes to those involved in the Winter 2 session, participants will get a program credit for classes that are canceled.

For ongoing youth programs (competitive swim, gymnastic teams, Junior Stars and Pre-team programs) your payment or ongoing draft will be adjusted to reflect a credit for the days or weeks that programs are canceled.

The Studio Dance recital that is scheduled for April 25 has been postponed. More information on the recital will be released in the future.

While facilities are shut down, the YMCA is providing a limited amount of online classes from Y360, which is a new on-demand health living network.

In the email, Elliott did not say when the facilities will reopen.

“We are grateful to be able to serve you and your family and appreciate the trust that you place in the Y each day. Thank you for being part of this wonderful Y family and we hope to see you all back “home” in our Ys soon. We will continue to inform you as the situation evolves and as always, please be well,” said Elliott.

