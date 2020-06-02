Greater Green Bay YMCA reopens with safety protocols

The Greater Green Bay YMCA is once again open to the public.

The city's Y branches were closed for 71 days due to the Safer at Home order and the coronavirus pandemic. They reopened their doors on June 1.

The East Side, West Side and Broadview YMCA locations are open with safety measures in place.

Visitors are asked to wear a mask.

Visitors will be asked health questions and temperatures will be taken.

Gym equipment is spaced eight feet apart for physical distancing.

Staff will do frequent cleaning.

"In a nutshell, you're going to see obviously increased cleaning. Staff are running around all of the time cleaning. We're encouraging members to wipe down equipment before and after use. All of our equipment has been socially, physically distanced eight feet apart," says Sherri Valitchka, Greater Green Bay YMCA.

CLICK HERE for more information on the safety protocols at the Y.