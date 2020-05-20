Greater Green Bay YMCA begins reopening June 1

The Greater Green Bay YMCA announced on its website it will start reopening in phases on Monday, June 1.

The YMCA tells people to expect more signage and changes while it brings back programs and keeps the safety of members and staff the top priority.

Phase one includes limiting the buildings and programs to members only. There won't be guest or day passes.

Members should plan their workout routines and limit their time inside the Y. Members will need to brig their own towels and bottle for water; towel service is suspended and drinking fountains will be for bottle-fill only.

The YMCA will limit capacities in facilities and rooms and controlling entrances and exits to ensure physical distancing. Cardio and strength equipment will also be spaced apart to promote distancing.

Staff will have their temperatures checked when they come to work, and wear face coverings and gloves. Members must wear face masks when entering and exiting the YMCA, and wearing masks during workouts is encouraged, and they must wash hands before and after their workouts.

Pools will have capacity limits, and locker rooms are only open to pool users; other members can use day lockers. Saunas, hot tubs and steam rooms will be closed.

There will only be open gym -- no group or one-on-one activities in the gym during phase one -- and tracks will be for walking only.

Group programs will still be offered by virtual classes.

"We are very cautious, and at the same time excited, as we are very eager to see our members in our buildings again," a statement on the website reads.

