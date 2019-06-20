Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity announces plans for new ReStore location

Christine Bekyir is a homeowner thanks to Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.

"We went from an overcrowded duplex with a moldy bathroom and drafty windows to a nice four-bedroom ranch home," she said.

Bekyir says getting the new home required a lot of work: "We had to do 500 sweat equity hours, so we had to help build. We had to help volunteer at the ReStore."

During her time working at the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity ReStore, she noticed there was not enough room to put out all of the donated items on the sales floor.

"Today I'd like to announce that officially we will be moving our affiliate office and the Habitat ReStore to 1967 Allouez Avenue," said Cora Haultaufderheid, executive director of Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.

"We will move from a 10,000 sq. ft. sales floor to a 25,000 sq. ft. sales floor," said Maureen Meinhard, Green Bay Habitat ReStore Director.

The new location comes as the Green Bay Habitat ReStore celebrates 10 years.

Leaders in the non-profit also publicly announced the $3.5 million 'Framing Our Future' campaign.

"In partnership with the Mengs, as of today we are offering a half million dollar match," said Haltaufderheid.

The support of Jack and Engrid Meng along with other community donors comes as the campaign sits at $2.1 million. The money raised will help pay for expenses with the new Habitat ReStore location.

"We will increase our sales, we will be able to stop paying rent, and most importantly, we will do what we can to serve more families in our home buyer program," said Meinhardt.

Those funds hope to give more families like the Bekyirs not just a house but a home.

"Hopefully more donations come in and the program can grow," said Bekyir.

Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity leaders hope to have the new location open this fall.