Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity Restore is moving and doubling its size with a new location opening this fall, and with the expansion plus more business expected, it's searching for volunteers.

Tuesday the store was hosting a volunteer session the new Restore location at 1967 Allouez Avenue.

“With opening a bigger store we know we're going to need more volunteers, we'll get more business, we're just looking for extra help,” said Maureen Meindhardt, Director at the Green Bay Restore.

Meindhardt said the DIY craze is still very much alive and by coming to Restore for home improvement supplies, you're helping them further their mission that is serving the community and the environment.

“You can come in and get a project for you and your kids for less than five bucks, you just go on Pinterest, you see what's out there, you think ‘oh my gosh habitat Restore has 15,000 cabinet doors and they only cost 2 dollars’,” said Meindhardt.

Since Restore opened in 2009, it’s diverted over six million pounds of materials from ending up in our local landfills.

Restore is a large funding source for Habitat for Humanity, which says you're able to actually see how your money is used when the organization helps a family find their forever home.

“We're a very unique nonprofit in that we put a lot of money back into our community by adding new home owners to the tax rolls, so far in our 30 year history we've added over $11 million to the tax base, and we spend over a million dollars a year with contractors and suppliers,” said Marketing & Communications Manager for Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity, Willow Stewart.

If you'd like to become a volunteer, more sessions will be held in October.

