Greater Green Bay Chamber hears restaurant industry struggles

Greater Green Bay Chamber hosted a virtual meeting with restaurant employees, to share practices and gain insight on how deeply the industry has been impacted by Wisconsin's "Safer at Home" order.

"Sales are down like most businesses, but you modify and we've implemented curbside pick up," Captain's Walk Winery Manager Don Thompson said.

The problem is the volume of to-go orders are too low to offset other costs.

That's causing many establishments to close their doors until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

"These people still have mouths to feed and bills to pay, so I think it really hit home hearing how they had to close their doors and how their paying their employees," Special Events Manager for The Greater Green Bay Chamber said.

Restaurants are using social media a lot more to advertise and let people know they're still around or if their hours have changed.

They said it's the communities' support that has gotten them this far.

The Chamber said it will hold virtual meetings like this with different businesses each week.