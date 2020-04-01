Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity inspires creativity, community through DIY Challenge

The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity is not building any houses right now or allowing people inside of ReStore locations because of COVID-19.

However, the virus is not stopping the non-profit form working to bring people together even if it cannot happen face-to-face.

Caution tape and a chain hang in front of the doors at one Appleton Habitat ReStore location. A red sign lets people know operations are on hold to "support the health and safety of volunteers, staff, and the community."

"We decided to create a challenge to engage families and have them work together with the people in their home and the things they have in their home to make something special," said Amy Ristow, chief operating officer of the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity.

The weekly Do-It-Yourself (DIY) challenge started this week.

"Each week we have a theme," said Ristow. "This week's theme is books."

One participant is selected in a drawing at the end of each week to win a donated gift certificate to a local business.

"We’re asking people to submit a photo or a video of what they made, what they used to make it, and submit it to our Appleton Habitat Restore Facebook page with the #AppletonHabitatRestoreDIY," said Ristow.

Each week, the gift certificate goes to a business connected to the theme. That means for this week's prize: "We're partnering with Author's Kitchen and Bar, and the gift certificate will be to their restaurant."

The winner will be announced every Friday at 3 p.m. in a Facebook live video posted on the Appleton Habitat ReStore Facebook page. The theme for the following week's projects will be revealed in that video as well.

"This is such a great example of bringing people together in so many different ways," said Ristow. "It’s not just working together side-by-side. It’s working together at home involving the community in multiple different ways."

The challenge runs through the end of April.