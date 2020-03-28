Great-granddaughters decorate driveway, sing 'Happy Birthday' to great-grandma

Family members who weren't able to physically visit their grandma and great-grandma sneaked over to her house earlier this week to brighten up her driveway and porch ahead of her 85th birthday.

Grace Kessler says on the night before her birthday, her great-granddaughters Addison and Reagan with their parents to decorate Grace's sidewalk and driveway.

After they were done, their mother, Maggie, let her grandmother know to look at her front porch.

When Grace looked outside, she says there were flowers on her sidewalk, as well as decorations on her driveway.

Although the girls wanted to visit, they couldn't because of the self-imposed quarantine, so four-year-old Addison sang Happy Birthday to Grace in the driveway.

Grace says it was one of the biggest thrills of her birthday.