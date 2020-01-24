Great Midwest Trivia contest begins Friday

A student-run trivia contest, now in its 55th year, kicks off again this weekend.

The Great Midwest Trivia Contest officially begins at 10 p.m. Friday, and ends at midnight on Sunday.

Lawrence University puts on the contest, which runs for 50 straight hours.

During that time, a team of trivia masters dish out hundreds of questions that require teamwork and extensive searching to answer properly.

Each year, the chaos is aired on the digital broadcast of WLFM, the student radio station, which allows teams from near and far to participate.

If you feel like organizing your own squad, team registration begins at 8 p.m.

Click here to register.