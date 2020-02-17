Grazies closes Ashwaubenon location

A popular Green Bay area restaurant has permanently closed.

According to a Facebook post made Monday morning, Grazies Italian Grill has closed its doors, effective Monday.

The post states it was a "challenging business decision" and that the location in Stevens Point will still be open.

We don't know how many employees were affected by the closing.

A neighboring business, Heartland Pizza Company, posted on Facebook that if any Grazies customer just bought or received a gift card, Heartland will trade you for one of their own gift cards, worth $50.

Heartland noted it was an honorary trade, since they have no way to check the actual value of any traded Grazies gift card.

Their Facebook post adds they are also hiring all positions, in case any Grazies employees are looking for a new job.