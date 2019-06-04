Grass in roadways creates slippery conditions, environmental concerns

The summer weather draws people outside of their homes to mow their lawns. Officials remind homeowners to pay attention to what happens to the grass it gets cut.

"The grass on top of asphalt, grass on top of concrete, it literally becomes like ice," said Steve Grenier, City of Green Bay Director of Public Works.

The slippery conditions created by blades of grass on the street put bicyclists and motorcyclists at risk for wiping out.

"In a car, you're surrounded by metal, and you're surrounded by steel, and you're surrounded by glass which is going to offer you a whole heck of a lot more protection than a motorcycle is," said Jason Weber, Public Safety Training Coordinator at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

Weber urges motorcyclists to be proactive by wearing a helmet, eye protection, long pants, and close-toed shoes.

Grass on the roadway can also pose an environmental concern if it goes down the storm drain.

"We don't want that material going out into the streams or bays. That's what causes algae blooms," said Grenier. "That's what causes some of these conditions where we end up with unsafe water conditions."

Skipping this method of grass disposal is more than a suggestion.

"There is an ordinance in the City of Green Bay that prohibits placing anything into a public street or alley way, and that goes equally for grass or garbage or even snow in the winter time," said Grenier.

When it comes to getting rid of cut grass, Grenier says the best option is to leave it on the lawn and using the mulch option on the lawn mower if possible. "That probably is the best fertilizer your grass can have is cutting back."

People can also take grass clippings to local yard waste sites. The City of Green Bay offers two locations to residents on North Military Avenue and East Shore Drive.

"We would rather have compliance than citation," said Grenier. "We do try to work with folks. If we do see it or if we are advised of it, we will try to contact the person in charge of those actions and get them to voluntarily change their actions."