Grants to cover training for retail workers impacted by store closings

Local workers impacted by the closing of Shopko and other retail stores will be able to get training thanks to a grant provided to the Fox Valley Workforce Development Board.

The board has received a $65,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development to train people who are losing jobs during the retail decline.

“Retail stores continue to make up a huge part of our local economy, but with the recent closures of Shopko, Sears and several others, it’s clear that the long-term future of many retail roles simply isn’t there,” said Anthony Snyder, CEO of the Fox Valley Workforce Development Board.

The money is used to fund the training of displaced retail workers in other fields, including manufacturing, health care and information technology.

The grant money will also cover mileage, child care and other financial needs.

Once the funds are exhausted, the board can apply for another grant up to $100,000.

To qualify, a worker needs to be permanently laid off or soon to be laid off from a retail business. That includes Shopko, Younkers, Dress Barn, Sears and call centers.

Applicants need to reach out to the American Job Center to schedule an appointment with a Fox Valley Career Planner. Qualified workers will be able to start during the fall 2019 semester.

CLICK HERE to find a job center near you.