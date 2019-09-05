Grant money will get Kaukauna lift bridge operational for 2021

Kaukauna will have the money to repair the Veterans Memorial Bridge in time to meet a U.S. Coast Guard deadline to open the lift bridge to boaters.

Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation established a $75 million Multimodal Local Supplement grant for critical transportation needs for communities and tribes across Wisconsin. It also announced Kaukauna is the first recipient.

Last year, the U.S. Coast Guard told Kaukauna its lift bridge needs to be fixed by May, 2021, to open up that stretch of the Fox River Lock System. The lift mechanism on the Veterans Memorial Bridge hasn’t worked since the early 2000s.

The repairs are estimated to cost $2.2 million. The state grant for $1.76 million will cover 80 percent of that.

Money for the bridge repairs was included in the state budget -- it also would have covered 80 percent of the cost. The governor used his line-item veto to transfer $75 million from transportation funding to this competitive grant program, which will judge requests on factors including economic impact, cost-effectiveness and critical need.

Rep. Jim Steineke, a Republican who represents Kaukauna, wrote in a statement, "While the 80/20 split that our WISCONSIN Budget approved is the norm for state projects like this one, I am glad that we were able to work with Kaukauna city officials, members of the Fox River Navigational System Authority, and the administration to find this path forward, albeit with more twists and turns than I would have preferred."

Tim Rose, chairman of the Fox River Navigational Authority, says an independent study found the near 40-mile long Fox River Lock system could generate nearly $300 million over ten years.

We reported in June that Mayor Tony Penterman was hopeful if the state money came through the lift bridge could be operational next year.

Gov. Evers was in Green Bay last month to promote the one-time transportation grant.

Awards for other projects that request this grant will be selected in early 2020, the DOT says.