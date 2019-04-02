Grand jury indicts man for murder of woman found in Menominee river

A grand jury in South Dakota as indicted a 45-year-old man for the murder of woman found dismembered in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

On April 1, the Yankton County Grand Jury indicted Stephen R. Falkenberg on one count of 2nd Degree Murder and one count of 1st Degree Manslaughter.

Both charges come with a possible life sentence.

Falkenberg is accused of killing Tamara LaFramboise in South Dakota and disposing of her body in Menominee, Mich.

LaFramboise's body was found in the Little River in Menominee on Saturday, March 16. Two boys were walking their dog when they looked over a bridge and saw the body, which was missing hands, feet and head.

LaFramboise had been reported missing from Yankton County, South Dakota, on March 5.

Stephen Falkenberg is from Menominee and graduated high school there.

Our South Dakota partner station KSFY obtained an affidavit that states Falkenberg and LaFramboise were in an on again-off again relationship and that the relationship was turbulent.

Documents allege that Falkenberg admitted to another woman that he got into an altercation with LaFramboise at her home. He said he pushed LaFramboise against the wall and that she was dead, but didn't go into any detail about how she died.

Autopsy results are pending.

The investigation continues in Menominee. It's not yet known if Falkenberg will face additional charges in Michigan.

Falkenberg is being held in South Dakota on $1 million cash bond.

